Gov. Kasich Says He Will Talk to GM Following Lordstown Plant Shutdown Announcement

Gov. John Kasich said he’ll be talking to General Motors about its decision to shut down the assembly plant in Lordstown, potentially putting 1,500 people out of work. He’s sounding like all isn’t lost even if the plant closes.

Kasich on the plant

Kasich said he’s talked to GM about how the Lordstown-made Chevy Cruze wasn’t very profitable.

“I had a sense that there wasn’t this kind of a decision coming at this point,” he said.

But in the end, he said there isn’t much the state can do.

“This is pure economics. This is what a free enterprise system is. And we have to take care of the workers, but this is very painful. I mean, Lordstown has been a critical part of that whole region up there and it’s a sad day,” he said.

And as for whether his job creating entity JobsOhio could have stopped this shutdown, he said there's little he can do there as well.

“JobsOhio can’t tell a board of a company or a CEO of a company how to run their business,” he said.

Kasich says he’ll be talking to GM CEO Mary Barra about moving another vehicle production line into that facility or whether it can repositioned, perhaps with a parts manufacturer.