Gov. Kasich Says He Will Talk to GM Following Lordstown Plant Shutdown Announcement

By 45 seconds ago
  • photo of John Kasich
    Kasich said JobsOhio will not be able to help in this situation.
    TIM DUBRAVITZ / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. John Kasich said he’ll be talking to General Motors about its decision to shut down the assembly plant in Lordstown, potentially putting 1,500 people out of work. He’s sounding like all isn’t lost even if the plant closes.

Kasich said he’s talked to GM about how the Lordstown-made Chevy Cruze wasn’t very profitable.

“I had a sense that there wasn’t this kind of a decision coming at this point,” he said.

But in the end, he said there isn’t much the state can do.

“This is pure economics. This is what a free enterprise system is. And we have to take care of the workers, but this is very painful. I mean, Lordstown has been a critical part of that whole region up there and it’s a sad day,” he said.

And as for whether his job creating entity JobsOhio could have stopped this shutdown, he said there's little he can do there as well.

“JobsOhio can’t tell a board of a company or a CEO of a company how to run their business,” he said.

Kasich says he’ll be talking to GM CEO Mary Barra about moving another vehicle production line into that facility or whether it can repositioned, perhaps with a parts manufacturer.

Tags: 
Gov. John Kasich
JobsOhio
GM
Lordstown

Related Content

GM Lordstown Plant To Close In March

By 19 minutes ago

M.L. Schultze

GM told the remaining workers at its sprawling plant in Lordstown Monday that it is going to shut down all U.S. production of the Chevy Cruze in March.

GM to Cease Production of Chevy Cruze at Lordstown Plant

By 8 hours ago
photo of Lordstown GM
WKSU

General Motors announced Monday it will cease production of the Chevy Cruze in early 2019 -- the only vehicle its Lordstown plant produces. 

In a press release, GM said it will cut 15 percent of its salaried workers and new products will be brought to fewer plants next year. Plants that will be "unallocated" in 2019 include Lordstown, as well as Detroit-Hamtramck in Michigan and Oshawa Assembly in Ontario, Canada.

Morning Headlines: Former Cuyahoga Judge Accused of Murder; Tim Ryan to Launch GM Lordstown Campaign

By & Nov 19, 2018
photo of Lordstown GM
WKSU

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, November 19:

GM's Lordstown Plant Looks to the Future of the Cruze As Second Shift Is Eliminated

By Jun 24, 2018
photo of Lordstown GM
WKSU

GM’s Lordstown plant is down to one shift starting tomorrow, as the plant faces a downturn in demand for the once-best-selling Chevy Cruze

Lordstown lost its third shift last year, and earlier this year, GM said it was cutting about 1,200 workers on the second shift.