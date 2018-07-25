Gov. Kasich Pushes for Markets for Struggling Farmers, Not Subsidies

By Jul 25, 2018
  • photo of Gov. John Kasich
    Gov. John Kasich says farmers want markets, not to be put on welfare.
    ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. John Kasich went on his final tour of the Ohio State Fair as governor. His visit comes as Ohio farmers are caught in the middle of an international trade war.

The state's No. 1 industry, agriculture, is on full display at the fair. That’s why Kasich is so concerned with the latest decisions coming out of Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump’s tariffs on China have triggered a trade war, resulting in a tumultuous market for farmers. And now the White House is dedicating $12 billion in emergency relief for farmers.

“We get into a position where farmers don’t have access to those markets because access to those markets are critical to farmers," Kasich said. "They want to sell. They don’t want to be subsidized. They don’t want to be put on welfare. They want to be in a position where they can sell their products around the world."

China has countered the U.S. with tariffs on soybeans and pork, two big commodities for Ohio.

Tags: 
Gov. John Kasich
farmer bailout
tariffs
President Donald Trump
Ohio State Fair

Related Content

Morning Headlines: Former Summit County Sheriff Deputies Charged; Ohio to Execute Robert Van Hook

By & Jul 18, 2018
photo of prison cell
SHUTTERSTOCK

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, July 18: 

Gov. John Kasich Commutes Sentence for Death Row Inmate and Delays Setence for Another

By Jul 20, 2018
photo of Gov. John Kasich
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A convicted killer whose execution was delayed once because of a juror’s letter won’t be put to death. Gov. John Kasich also delayed the execution for another killer.

Kasich commuted the death sentence of Raymond Tibbetts to life in prison. Tibbetts was convicted in 1997 for the murder of his wife, Judith Crawford, and their landlord, Fred Hicks, in Cincinnati. 