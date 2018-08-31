Go for a Ride on Goodyear's Newest Blimp

By Mark Arehart 1 minute ago
  • WKSU reporter Mark Arehart in the co-pilot's seat on the Goodyear blimp Wingfoot Three
    WKSU reporter Mark Arehart in the co-pilot's seat on the Goodyear blimp Wingfoot Three
    Joe Gunderman / WKSU
  • Wingfoot Three awaits more passengers at the Wingfoot Lake airship hangar in Suffield Township
    Wingfoot Three awaits more passengers at the Wingfoot Lake airship hangar in Suffield Township
    Mark Arehart / WKSU

When Goodyear christened Wingfoot Three on Thursday, it offered visitors an opportunity to take a ride in the airship. Being airborne in a blimp is quite a bit different than flying in any other type of aircraft. For one, the cabin is not pressurized and the windows actually open. But there are some familiar amenities on the blimp that frequent fliers will recognize. We're giving you a chance to go along for the ride on the blimp with WKSU's Mark Arehart and producer Joe Gunderman. 

