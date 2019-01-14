Freddie Kitchens Officially Introduced As Browns Head Coach

The new head coach of the Cleveland Browns said the shortcomings of the team end today.

Freddie Kitchens takes over after a short, but successful stint as offensive coordinator. He's been coaching in the NFL since 2006, but this is his first head coaching job.

Kitchens said his main goal for the organization is to move towards the Super Bowl.

“Since 1999 I understand and relish the fact that there’s been more downs than up but that ends today, I promise you that," Kitchens said. "And every decision we make as an organization, and John [Dorsey] would agree with this, I’m sure he would, that every decision will be based on one thing and one thing only and that’s winning football games.”

Kitchens also emphasized the need for unity within the team. Sports commentator Terry Pluto said Kitchens’ good relationship with Baker Mayfield played a role in him getting the head coaching job.

Browns General Manager John Dorsey said Kitchens’ performance as offensive coordinator at the end of last season was impressive.

“What was wonderful is that he had his full display of his resume... at work there for eight weeks so you had to pay attention to that as well," Dorsey said. "Then you also saw how he kind of brought the players together and galvanized the offense, and I think we saw that on a week in and week out basis.”

Kitchens won the job over several other contenders, including the interim head coach Gregg Williams, who has left the team.