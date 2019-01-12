Frank LaRose Sworn In As Ohio Secretary of State In Akron

By 22 minutes ago
  • photo of Frank LaRose, Lauren LaRose, First Apostolic Church
    Members of the First Apostolic Faith Church choir closed the swearing-in ceremony for Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Frank LaRose was sworn-in as Ohio’s 51st Secretary of State over the weekend before a crowd of friends, colleagues and politicians from both sides of the aisle.

The ceremony in the main concourse of the Ocasek Building included the First Apostolic Faith Church choir along with remarks from Sen. Rob Portman, and even members of Boy Scout Troop 380 -- of which LaRose is an alum -- leading the Pledge of Allegiance.

Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro – a Democrat – said she’s excited to see what the Republican LaRose will accomplish.

“Frank has a track record with him. He tries to work across party lines. I don’t have to tell anyone that the state is very partisan, so that’s a difficult role to be able to accomplish things like redistricting, where he worked across party lines with [State] Sen. Vern Sykes.”

After being sworn-in, the 39-year-old LaRose stressed that he feels his generation is the one that will make government work like it’s supposed to again.

Tags: 
Frank LaRose
Ohio Secretary of State
Election 2018
Ilene Shapiro
Sen. Rob Portman

Related Content

Frank LaRose Prepares to Become Next Secretary of State

By Jan 11, 2019
photo of Frank LaRose
JOE GUNDERMAN / WKSU

 Frank LaRose will be sworn-in Saturday as Ohio's next Secretary of State.  The job has a number of responsibilities, but the one getting the most attention in recent years has been the secretary’s role in Ohio elections. 

In a conversation with WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia, LaRose talked about his new position.  One of the things he’s going to be focused on is the conversation surrounding voter fraud and voter suppression.

LaRose Defends Choice of Blackwell for Transition Team

By Karen Kasler Nov 14, 2018
photo of Sen. Frank LaRose
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio’s incoming Secretary of State is taking some heat over one of the people he has selected to co-chair his transition team – Ken Blackwell, who’s been blasting Democrats in the ongoing vote count in Florida. 

Frank LaRose says he picked Blackwell because he held the Secretary of State’s office for eight years – though his term was marked by lawsuits over various voting issues. But LaRose says Blackwell is also a staunch conservative.

Transition Teams Taking Shape for Incoming State Executives

By Nov 12, 2018
photo of Mike DeWine
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Governor-elect Mike DeWine and incoming Secretary of State Frank LaRose have announced their transition teams – the people who will help set policy, personnel and priorities for the next four years.