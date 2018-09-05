Former Metro RTA Bus Driver to Become Agency's New Executive Director

Akron Metro RTA has hired one of its former bus drivers to serve as the agency’s new executive director.

Dawn Distler takes over September 24. She is currently the transit director at Knoxville Area Transit in Tennessee.

Metro RTA’s Director of Communications and Marketing Molly Becker says Distler’s extensive career in transit is important to the agency.

Distler's experience

“She started out as a bus driver, so she has that perspective. She’s worked in customer service, she’s worked in operations…so she really has a huge breadth of knowledge of what’s going on at any type of transit system,” she said.

The agency fired its former executive director Richard Enty in January following an ethics complaint.