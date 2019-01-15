Former Governor Finds New Role at CNN

By 1 hour ago

Not long after new Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s inaugural, former Gov. John Kasich is announcing a new gig. 

Kasich has signed with CNN to be a political commentator for various shows. The news came hours after he announced that he had signed a deal with a Los Angeles-based talent agency and on the same day that Mike DeWine took office as Ohio's new governor. 

Kasich has been vague about his plans after leaving the governor’s office. But he’s a known quantity for the network since he has been interviewed on air many times about President Trump’s policies.

Kasich has been a prominent critic of Trump since July 2015 when both were running for the Republican presidential nomination. Before becoming governor, Kasich was the host of a FOX News weekend show called “Heartland.”

Kasich’s first appearance as an official commentator will be on “Cuomo Prime Time" Tuesday night.

Tags: 
Governor John Kasich
CNN
Ohio governor
Mike DeWine

Related Content

Eight Years Of Gov. John Kasich: Changes In Tone And Ideas

By Jan 8, 2019

Over the years, Kasich has brought forward a lot of ideas, and his tone has changed dramatically, as he’s worked to accomplish his goals and create a national persona as a Trump critic and a promoter of bipartisan compromise - with mixed results.