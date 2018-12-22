Foodbank Benefits from Selfless Elves

Chilly weather did not deter more than 1,000 people who turned out early Saturday morning to help the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. The Foodbank hosted its sixth annual Selfless Elf 5K. Participants received a pair of striped elf socks, which added to seasonal costumes many runners wore. The course began and ended at the Foodbank's warehouse near downtown Akron.

Foodbank President and CEO Dan Flowers says the event will help the agency distribute more than 265,000 meals to its network of nearly 500 pantries, hot meal sites, shelters, backpack programs and other hunger-relief programs within an eight-county service area.

Flowers told the crowd, "Your support of the Foodbank is helping families in our community struggling with hunger this holiday season."

The runners and walkers represented a wide range of ages. Carolers regaled them along the route and they enjoyed milk and cookies at the end. Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand for photos.