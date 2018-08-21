Floun'say Caver is Named Interim Head of Cleveland RTA

The public transit agency for Cuyahoga County named an interim general manager to take over when Joe Calabrese steps down September 1. Chief Operating Officer Floun’say Caver will step into the role while the agency's board of trustees searches for a permanent replacement.

Leadership changes

Caver has been with RTA for 15 years, including stints in the budget and traffic control offices and running the bus system’s East Cleveland district. He takes over at a time of potentially dramatic change at the agency.

RTA is currently studying new revenue sources and also commissioned an audit by the Greater Cleveland Partnership and an economic impact study by Cleveland State University. Caver hinted that the next step could be a tax increase on next year’s ballot.

“Those studies will be the pillars of providing the community with objective facts as it decides upon the future of RTA,” he said.

Calabrese will stay on with the agency full time until March as a senior adviser and then for another year as a part-time adviser.