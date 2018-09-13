Federal Grant Provides Training to Workers Affected by 2017 GM Lordstown Layoffs

By & 55 minutes ago
  • GM Lordstown plant
    The GM plant in Lordstown is where the automaker's Chevrolet Cruze is made.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The U-S Department of Labor approved a grant Wednesday that will provide funds for employment and training services for 337 workers affected by recent layoffs at the Lordstown General Motors plant.

On January 17, 2017, General Motors laid off more than 1,200 employees at the Lordstown plant. Hundreds more workers from three other auto suppliers also lost their jobs because of the cutbacks.

This grant, applied for by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, aims to help get those workers back on their feet.

Brown said help from the grant will not be limited to only employees laid off by General Motors.

“With employment and training for a number of these workers – not just workers at Lordstown General Motors but the workers at three other auto suppliers that are affected by the Lordstown layoffs.”

The grant will provide up to $1.75 million in funding, with $875,000 available immediately.

Tags: 
GM Lordstown
auto industry
Lordstown layoffs
Sen. Sherrod Brown
Tim Ryan

Related Content

Layoffs Loom for Lordstown -- a Product of Gas Prices, Not Trade Policies

By Jan 17, 2017
GM Lordstown plant
KABIR BHATIA / wksu

Editor's note: We'll have more coming on the Lordstown layoffs Thursday morning on WKSU.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST: The day of Donald Trump's inauguration is also the last day for the midnight shift at the General Motors assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio. About 1,200 people will lose their jobs. Trump blames GM production in Mexico. As M.L. Schultze of member station WKSU reports, the reality and reaction in Lordstown is more complicated.

Morning Headlines: Laid-off GM Lordstown Workers Get Aid; Aultman Closes Psych Unit

By & 10 hours ago
photo of Lordstown GM
WKSU

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, September 13:

Ford's Move to End Most U.S. Car Production Will Force Ohio Parts-Makers to Adjust

By Apr 28, 2018
photo of Ford Cleveland Engine Plant 1
WKSU

The announcement this week that Ford will drop almost all of its traditional car models could have an impact on the hundreds of parts manufacturers in Ohio.

A 2015 report showed that almost 600 parts supplier are based in Ohio -- making everything from tires and wheels to mirrors and doors – second only to Michigan in the country.

A Shifting Jobs Picture in Lordstown as GM Cuts Back, HomeGoods Warehouse Looms

By Jun 25, 2018
photo of TJX HomeGoods warehouse
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Lordstown’s employment picture could be changing in the next several years, as two large employers in the village face shifting futures.

GM's Lordstown Plant Looks to the Future of the Cruze As Second Shift Is Eliminated

By Jun 24, 2018
photo of Lordstown GM
WKSU

GM’s Lordstown plant is down to one shift starting tomorrow, as the plant faces a downturn in demand for the once-best-selling Chevy Cruze

Lordstown lost its third shift last year, and earlier this year, GM said it was cutting about 1,200 workers on the second shift.