Equality Ohio Cautiously Optimistic DeWine Might Continue Kasich Order

By 1 hour ago
  • photo of Attorney General Mike DeWine
    A spokesman for Mike DeWine says the Governor-elect is reviewing Gov. Kasich's executive orders.
    KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

LGBTQ advocates are cautiously optimistic about the future of an executive order signed by Gov. John Kasich that bars discrimination against transgender state employees.

The order adds gender identity to the list of workplace protections -- but it expires when Kasich leaves office on January 14. Alana Jochum, executive director of Equality Ohio, says she was encouraged by a statement made by governor-elect Mike DeWine on the campaign trail that he supports the rights of gay couples to adopt. And she's hopeful he will continue the new anti-discrimination order.

“We know that his team is evaluating it and hope that he will continue this common-sense protection for the best and brightest talent to be able to bring their full selves to work for our Ohio state government.”

Equality Ohio had given DeWine an “F” rating on its election scorecard for several reasons, including his support of the state’s same-sex marriage ban while attorney general. A spokesman for the governor-elect says DeWine is reviewing Kasich's executive orders and will make decisions on them after his inauguration.

Tags: 
LGBT Rights
Mike DeWine
Gov. John Kasich
Equality Ohio
Alana Jochum

Related Content

Kasich Looks Beyond Ohio As He Completes Second Term

By Karen Kasler Nov 20, 2018
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. John Kasich still has almost two more months on the job, but he’s apparently starting to wind down his work and consider his legacy. And while he's not yet saying if he's running for president, he may be starting to forecast what he’s planning on doing next in talking about issues beyond Ohio. 

Ohio Will Receive Its First LGBT Civil Rights Historical Marker in Cleveland

By Lydia Taylor Jun 1, 2017
LGBT Community Center's logo
LGBT COMMUNITY CENTER OF GREATER CLEVELAND

A community center on Cleveland’s east side will be the first in Ohio to receive a LGBT civil rights historical marker.

The LGBT Community Center in Gordon Square has been around since 1975.

Councilman Kerry McCormack says the center has played a major role in the history of LGBT rights in Ohio.

Religious Leaders and Equal Rights Advocates Speak on 'Pastor Protection Act'

By Nov 29, 2018
photo of Deborah Stevens
Andy Chow / Statehouse News Bureau

A bill that sponsors say ensures religious freedom when it comes to marriage ceremonies is moving through the Ohio Legislature. However, opponents are urgently trying to stop the so-called “Pastor Protection Act,” saying it overreaches and creates more opportunities to discriminate. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

LGBTQ Rights Group Slams Bill On Parents’ Rights Over Trans Kids

By Jun 22, 2018
LGBTQ pride flag
Quinn Dombrowski

A bill that two conservative Republican lawmakers say asserts a parent’s right to decide if their transgender child should undergo treatment is getting strong pushback from an LGBTQ rights group. 