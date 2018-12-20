Equality Ohio Cautiously Optimistic DeWine Might Continue Kasich Order

LGBTQ advocates are cautiously optimistic about the future of an executive order signed by Gov. John Kasich that bars discrimination against transgender state employees.

Equality Ohio and Kasich's anti-discrimination order

The order adds gender identity to the list of workplace protections -- but it expires when Kasich leaves office on January 14. Alana Jochum, executive director of Equality Ohio, says she was encouraged by a statement made by governor-elect Mike DeWine on the campaign trail that he supports the rights of gay couples to adopt. And she's hopeful he will continue the new anti-discrimination order.

“We know that his team is evaluating it and hope that he will continue this common-sense protection for the best and brightest talent to be able to bring their full selves to work for our Ohio state government.”

Equality Ohio had given DeWine an “F” rating on its election scorecard for several reasons, including his support of the state’s same-sex marriage ban while attorney general. A spokesman for the governor-elect says DeWine is reviewing Kasich's executive orders and will make decisions on them after his inauguration.