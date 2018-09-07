Environmental Group Fighting To Save Conservation Fund

By 3 minutes ago
  • A photo of the Everett Covered Bridge. It crosses Furnace Run in Ohio's Cuyahoga Valley National Park.
    The Everett Covered Bridge crosses Furnace Run in Cuyahoga Valley National Park.
    KENNETH KEIFER / SHUTTERSTOCK

Environmental advocates say time is running out to save a federal fund that helps improve local parks, pools, and playgrounds. 

For decades the Land and Water Conservation Fund has given a boost to improvement projects. They range in size from as small as parking lots for local swimming pools to as large as millions of dollars in improvements for the Cuyahoga Valley National Park and Wayne National Forest.

Ricardo Granados of the Ohio Environmental Council says, whether they know it or not, many Ohioans have likely benefited from this fund.

“To experience nature and get outdoors, whether it’s active recreation like jogging or biking or if it’s passive recreation and just enjoying nature like bird watching or something like that," Granados said.

The fund, which uses revenue from offshore oil and gas drilling, is set to expire on September 30.

Tags: 
Land and Water Conservation Fund
Cuyahoga Valley National Park
Wayne National Forest
Ohio Environmental Council
environment

Related Content

Cuyahoga Valley National Park Is Looking For Trailblazers And Warning of Falling Trees

By Jul 16, 2018
photo of Cuyahoga Valley National Park
JEFF ST. CLAIR / WKSU

A large-scale volunteer program at the Cuyahoga Valley National Park is turning 25 this year.

The Trailblazers program started in 1993, with the opening of the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail. Participants work in pairs patrolling 110 miles of trail in the national park and assisting visitors with everything from flat tires to basic first aid.

Ohio Sens. Portman, Brown Support 'Restore Our Parks' Bill

By Jul 23, 2018
photo of Rob Portman, Craig Kenkel
CUYAHOGA VALLEY NATIONAL PARK

Ohio’s Republican Senator, Rob Portman, was in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park over the weekend to highlight some of the maintenance that could be addressed by a bill before the Senate.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park Breaks Ground on its New Visitors Center

By Mark Urycki Jan 8, 2018

The Cuyahoga Valley National Park held a ceremonial ground breaking today for the its new visitor center.  They say the National Park Service is watching this project as a potential model nationwide.