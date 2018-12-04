Environmental Advocates Unite with Coal Company to Support Ohio Solar Farm

By 57 minutes ago
  • solar panel
    Proponents of solar energy are pushing for a new solar farm in Ohio
    Sergey Edentod / Shutterstock

Unlikely groups are coming together to support what would be Ohio’s largest solar farm. Supporters of the project say it would give one area of the state a major boost.

Environmental advocates, business groups, and even a coal company are joining forces to support a solar farm proposal in Highland County.

Matt Evans, with the Boich Companies, a coal investor, said this would bring sorely needed jobs to Appalachia.

“A part of the state that’s had plant closures, power plan closures, mine closures...I believe that frankly Columbus has ignored this part of the state for the last several years. And I think that this is an opportunity starting now to get some good news to Appalachia,” he said.

Although he comes from coal, Evans said it’s important to have a diverse energy portfolio.

Supporters say the project, which is subject to PUCO approval, could power more than 325,000 homes.

Tags: 
Matt Evans
Bioch Companies
Solar energy
solar farm
PUCO

Related Content

PUCO Unveils PowerForward Plan for Electric Grid Modernization

By Aug 29, 2018
photo of PUCO
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The agency that regulates public utilities has a new plan for modernization of aging electricity grids.

Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Chairman Asim Haque said its new PowerForward plan is a comprehensive roadmap that will be used as electricity companies upgrade infrastructure.

He said the plan ensures grid security and the ability to adapt to future power usage, and it gives customers options.