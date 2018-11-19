Efforts Continue to Find Homes for Akron Tent City Dwellers

By Anna Huntsman 10 hours ago
  • photo of Scond Chance Village
    As of last week, two dozen people were still living in the tent city.
    TIM RUDELL / WKSU

The city of Akron won’t force homeless people to move out of a tent city in the Middlebury neighborhood by Thanksgiving.

In September, city council rejected property owner Sage Lewis’s request to rezone the land and allow the tent city to remain. Lewis had sixty days to clear the property. As of last week 25 people remained.

Mayor Dan Horrigan says the city’s been working with a variety of community agencies who are part of the Continuum of Care to find placements for all of them and does not intend to evict them this week.

"Hopefully there won’t have to be an enforcement action and the property will be used according to its correct zoning and people will be into the housing that’s outside of a tent. That’s not Thursday let’s put it that way."  

The mayor would not comment on a lawsuit that’s been filed by Lewis over the matter. Lewis is working with the Institute for Justice, a Virginia nonprofit, claiming he owns the property and should be able to use it as he wants.

Attorney Diana Simpson from the Institute for Justice says they're prepared to seek an emergency court order if necessary should the city try to move the homeless out. 

Tags: 
Sage Lewis
The Homeless Charity
Second Chance Village

Related Content

Deadline Looms for Homeless Living in Akron's Tent City

By & Nov 14, 2018
Second Chance Village
MARK AREHART / WKSU

Twenty-five people living in an Akron resident’s backyard will have to find new homes by Thanksgiving.

Two months ago, the Akron City Council voted to evict the people living in a tent city at The Homeless Charity, owned by Sage Lewis.

Second Chance Village Founder Has a New Plan to Help the Homeless

By Sep 24, 2018
Sage Lewis in the tent city
Tim Rudell / WKSU

The Second Chance Village in Akron is going away.  But the founder of the homeless encampment, and his charity that has been supporting the tent city, are not. 

Since Akron city council voted not to allow a zoning variance for Second Chance Village, local realtor and auctioneer Sage Lewis, who sponsored the camp, has been looking for an alternative. 

Akron Protestors Urge City to Work With Second Chance Village Residents

By Oct 1, 2018
photo of Sage Lewis, Andrea Fahey, Tara Samples
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

About two-dozen people were in Hardesty Park Sunday to protest Akron’s order to close a large homeless camp.

City Council last month denied a zoning request that would have allowed Second Chance Village to remain open.  The camp in the Middlebury neighborhood has been open since early 2017 and includes about 40 people living on a commercial property owned by entrepreneur Sage Lewis.

Andrea Fahey from Akron has been homeless in the past, and helped organize yesterday’s event.  She says Akron should be working with Lewis to find a way to keep the tent city open.