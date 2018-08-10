Edgewater Beach in Cleveland Reopens For Triathlon After Bacteria Advisory

The swimming portion of the USA Triathlon Age Group National Championship in Cleveland is good to go for this weekend.

Heavy rainfall this week spiked bacteria levels in Lake Erie, causing Edgewater Park’s beach to close until Thursday.

Caryn Maconi, a spokeswoman for USA Triathlon, said the triathlon worked closely with the Cleveland Metro Parks to monitor the situation.

Advisory lifted

“We continue to do tests, test the water quality every day and just let our athletes know we’re on top of it. There’s no advisory, so our bacteria levels are normal again,” she said.

Maconi said the course is continuing to be monitored for any other hazards.

The USA Triathlon starts Saturday and wraps up Sunday afternoon with more than 5,000 athletes competing.