Edgewater Beach in Cleveland Reopens For Triathlon After Bacteria Advisory

By Aug 10, 2018

The swimming portion of the USA Triathlon Age Group National Championship in Cleveland is good to go for this weekend.

Heavy rainfall this week spiked bacteria levels in Lake Erie, causing Edgewater Park’s beach to close until Thursday.

Caryn Maconi, a spokeswoman for USA Triathlon, said the triathlon worked closely with the Cleveland Metro Parks to monitor the situation.

“We continue to do tests, test the water quality every day and just let our athletes know we’re on top of it. There’s no advisory, so our bacteria levels are normal again,” she said.

Maconi said the course is continuing to be monitored for any other hazards.  

The USA Triathlon starts Saturday and wraps up Sunday afternoon with more than 5,000 athletes competing.

Tags: 
USA Triathlon
USA Triathlon Age Group National Championship
Edgewater Park
Lake Erie
Caryn Maconi

Related Content

Triathlon USA Picks Cleveland for 2018-19

By Anna Bauman Apr 12, 2017
photo of Triathlon USA poster
ANNA BAUMAN / IDEASTREAM

USA Triathlon has chosen Cleveland to host its national championships in the summer of 2018 and 2019. The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announced the eventstoday (Wednesday) at Edgewater Park, where part of the competition will take place.

Triathletes will swim in Lake Erie starting at Edgewater Park beach before biking and running along the Detroit Shoreway. Organizers are predicting the athletes, their families and spectators will put $13 million into the local economy.