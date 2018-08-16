ECOT Loses Yet Another Court Battle

By 46 minutes ago
  • photo of ECOT
    The Ohio Supreme Court ruled against the now-closed Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow in a funding case earlier this month.
    STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

What was the state’s largest online charter school has lost another round in court. It’s another blow to ECOT founder Bill Lager, who’s on the hook to pay back $60 million to the state.

The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow asked the Ohio Supreme Court to take up an appeal on a claim that the state Board of Education violated open meetings laws when it decided to claw back millions of dollars from the now defunct e-school. But the justices said they won’t take up the case. 

That leaves standing a lower court ruling that upheld the board’s vote because it was acting in a quasi-judicial function. 

This latest decision by the high court follows one earlier this month when it rejected ECOT’s argument that it was improper to base the school’s funding formula on actual student attendance rather than enrollment figures alone.

Tags: 
ECOT
Ohio Board of Education
Bill Lager
Ohio Supreme Court

Related Content

Ohio AG Accuses ECOT of "Corrupt Activity" in Court Argument

By Jul 3, 2018
photo of Bill Lager
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Attorney General has filed an argument in court claiming ECOT’s agreements with its management and software service companies constitute a pattern of corrupt activity. And the claim backs up complaints Democratic lawmakers have lodged for years.

Ohio Supreme Court Rules Against ECOT in Funding Case

By Aug 8, 2018
photo of ECOT Supreme Court Case
OHIO CHANNEL

The Ohio Supreme Court has likely dealt the final blow to what was the state’s largest online charter school, ruling the state could base funding for the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow on student participation, not enrollment.

The ruling means the Ohio Department of Education can continue clawing back what started as $80 million from ECOT. The state says that’s money ECOT received for students who weren’t participating in class.