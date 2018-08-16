ECOT Loses Yet Another Court Battle

What was the state’s largest online charter school has lost another round in court. It’s another blow to ECOT founder Bill Lager, who’s on the hook to pay back $60 million to the state.

Another loss for ECOT

The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow asked the Ohio Supreme Court to take up an appeal on a claim that the state Board of Education violated open meetings laws when it decided to claw back millions of dollars from the now defunct e-school. But the justices said they won’t take up the case.

That leaves standing a lower court ruling that upheld the board’s vote because it was acting in a quasi-judicial function.

This latest decision by the high court follows one earlier this month when it rejected ECOT’s argument that it was improper to base the school’s funding formula on actual student attendance rather than enrollment figures alone.