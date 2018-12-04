DeWine Has A Diverse Cabinet, Senior Staff So Far

By 1 hour ago
  • Dewine
    DeWine announced four new cabinet members today.
    Karen Kasler / Statehouse News

Attorney General and incoming Republican governor Mike DeWine has announced additional cabinet appointments. 

Major General John Harris is DeWine’s choice for Adjutant General of the Ohio Army National Guard, and DeWine’s first assistant AG Mary Mertz will be Director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Others coming over from DeWine’s AG’s office are Alisha Nelson, who will lead the RecoveryOhio program he’ll create to fight the opioid crisis, and Ervan Rodgers, as the state’s chief information officer. His longest serving staff member Ann O’Donnell will be his chief advisor, and transition team chief of staff Laurel Dawson will stay on in that position. So far, all of DeWine’s announced appointees have been women and/or people of color.

Tags: 
Mike DeWine
John Harris
Mary Mertz
Alisha Nelson
Ervan Rodgers

Related Content

What to Expect in Columbus When Lame Duck Legislative Session Begins This Week

By Nov 12, 2018
photo of Statehouse
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

This week lawmakers are returning for a lame duck session, with hearings set on a so-called right to work bill and a Republican-backed bill on free speech on college campuses. Republican legislative leaders are talking about other priorities but suggesting action on controversial measures is possible.