DeWine Goes After Former ECOT Officials in Lawsuit

By 10 minutes ago
  • photo of Rick Teeters
    Former ECOT Superintendent Rick Teeters (pictured) is one of the school's officials named in the lawsuit Attorney General Mike DeWine has filed.
    ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A judge has granted Attorney General Mike DeWine permission to carry forward with his lawsuit against ECOT and the companies owned by its founder, IQ Innovations and Altair Learning Management. He is taking a few different routes to get the money.

DeWine claims IQ, Altair, and a handful of ECOT officials, including its founder Bill Lager, are liable for the $60 million the school still owes the state in a clawback for students the school didn’t have.

The lawsuit is also going after any personal profit Lager made when ECOT contracted with the two companies he owned.

DeWine spokesperson Dan Tierney said there’s a sense of urgency with this lawsuit.

“This is us trying to be as aggressive as possible to collect public funds that can ultimately be returned to taxpayers while they still exist,” he said.

DeWine has been criticized for not going after ECOT years ago when the conflict between Lager and his companies started. But DeWine’s office said they had to work within their jurisdiction.

Tags: 
ECOT
Bill Lager
Attorney General Mike DeWine

Related Content

ECOT Loses Yet Another Court Battle

By Aug 16, 2018
photo of ECOT
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

What was the state’s largest online charter school has lost another round in court. It’s another blow to ECOT founder Bill Lager, who’s on the hook to pay back $60 million to the state.