DeWine Administration Is Taking Shape

By Jo Ingles 13 minutes ago
  • photo of Attorney General Mike DeWine
    Mike DeWine will be sworn in as Ohio's next governor on Monday.
    KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Governor-Elect Mike DeWine has nominated leaders for 14 more state departments under his administration. The Senate gets the final say. Many of them have decades of experience in the field their agencies will deal with.

Longtime Republican state Sen. Randy Gardner will be chancellor of higher education.

Lori Criss will be director of the Department of Mental Health & Addiction Services. She’s been working with behavioral health providers for 20 years. 

Veteran Department of Transportation administrator Jack Marchbanks is the pick for ODOT director. DeWine says many qualified people will be part of his team. “We have people who are making significant sacrifices, either monetarily or otherwise.” 

Some, like Medicaid Director Maureen Corcoran, have served under Democratic administrations. 

Gov. John Kasich’s Insurance Director Jillian Froment will stay on, and his former Adjutant General Deborah Ashenhurst would head Veterans Services.

Mike DeWine
Statehouse News Bureau
Jo Ingles
Ohio Statehouse

