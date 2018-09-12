Democratic Candidate for Governor Outlines His Plan for Education

Ohio’s school system is in a decline compared to schools nationwide according to the Democratic candidate for governor. Richard Cordray’s plan to fix that includes more accountability and support for student services.

Cordray says schools are not businesses.

Cordray says he’ll expand wrap-around services for Ohio’s schools. This creates a range of support for students, from mental health services to dental care.

He also wants to ban for-profit companies operating charter schools.

“Our schools are not businesses and our children are not customers but those involved in the ECOT scandal put profit above our students’ needs.”

Cordray’s plan also includes funding transparency, reduced standardized tests, and a reversal of Ohio’s school takeover laws.

His Republican opponent, Mike DeWine, also wants less testing, an emphasis on vocational training, and more accountability for e-school funding.