Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Adds Vintage Cars to Train

The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad is adding pieces of railway history to its collection.

The nonprofit is purchasing four railcars, including two dining railcars from the famous Amtrak California Zephyr line, which are complete with observation domes on top.

CEO Joe Mazur said the two cars will bring a new experience to the scenic tour through Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Traveling back in time

“You’re not only experiencing the national park and all the assets you see when you go by, but you’re in a historic car that back in the '40s and the '50s was the pinnacle of travel across country,” he said.

Mazur said the Silver Lariat and Solarium are sister cars to the Silver Bronco train car the railroad already owns.

The railroad plans to have the cars ready for passengers Sept. 21.