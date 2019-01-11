Crowd Gathers in Akron for Swearing In of Secretary of State Frank LaRose

By Jan 11, 2019
  • Crowd gathers at Ocasek Building for swearing in of Frank LaRose as next Secretary of State
    View Slideshow 1 of 4
    The swearing in ceremony of Frank LaRose at the Oliver Ocasek building in Akron
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU
  • Crowd gathers at Ocasek Building for swearing in of Frank LaRose as next Secretary of State
    View Slideshow 2 of 4
    The swearing in ceremony of Frank LaRose at the Oliver Ocasek building in Akron
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU
  • photo of Frank LaRose
    View Slideshow 3 of 4
    Secretary of State-elect Frank LaRose talks with WKSU's Kabir Bhatia
    JOE GUNDERMAN / WKSU
  • Crowd gathers at Ocasek Building for swearing in of Frank LaRose as next Secretary of State
    View Slideshow 4 of 4
    The swearing in ceremony of Frank LaRose at the Oliver Ocasek building in Akron
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Editor's note: Frank LaRose is being sworn in at 1:00 p.m. Saturday in the atrium of the Oliver Ocasek Building in Akron. The event was originally to be held at the Summit County Courthouse but was moved to accommodate an expected large crowd. WKSU's Kabir Bhatia is covering the event and will have more on this story. The following is from an interview Bhatia conducted with LaRose prior to the swearing in. 

Frank LaRose will be sworn-in Saturday as Ohio's next Secretary of State.  The job has a number of responsibilities, but the one getting the most attention in recent years has been the secretary’s role in Ohio elections. 

In a conversation with WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia, LaRose talked about his new position.  One of the things he’s going to be focused on is the conversation surrounding voter fraud and voter suppression.

“There tends to be this heated rhetoric – both from the right and from the left – that is really problematic.  You hear, on the right, oftentimes this insistence that there’s systemic and widespread voter fraud and we need to do things to prevent that.  That’s not true.  There’s not widespread, systemic voter fraud.  But at the same time, you hear on the left that there’s widespread voter suppression.  And that’s equally not true.

“Both of those occur; they occur rarely, and they’re both very serious.  We can tolerate no suppression and we can tolerate no fraud.  Reasonable people should be able to agree that neither one of those is ever acceptable.”

Across the aisle
LaRose says his track record over the past eight years in the State Senate shows he is able to work well across the aisle – although he rejects the idea of the aisle since “in that room – in the state legislature – we’re all Ohioans.”

Voter purges
Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld Ohio’s "use-it-or-lose-it" voting law, under which an inactive voter has six years to either vote in an election or update their information before the secretary of state’s office moves to clear them from the rolls.

LaRose says the term “purge” is as politically charged as the heated rhetoric surrounding voter fraud and oppression.

He adds that while the Secretary’s duty is to maintain accurate voter rolls, that duty can involve adding convenient ways for people to update their voter registration. Many of his ideas use technology, such as the National Change of Address database, or the Pew Trust’s ERIC system, a multi-state data-matching tool that aims to improve the accuracy of state voter registration systems.

Tags: 
Frank LaRose
Ohio Secretary of State
voter purge
Features podcast

Related Content

Ohio Republicans Get a Statewide Executive Office Sweep

By Nov 7, 2018
Photo of Mike DeWine
DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Republicans swept the statewide office races in yesterday’s election — carried by a big victory from Mike DeWine who beat Democrat Rich Cordray for the governor’s office. While the Democrats did have some major wins, the Republicans said the night belonged to them.

“I will be excited to work with the DeWine/Husted administration," State Sen. Frank LaRose said. 

One by one, Republicans took the stage in downtown Columbus to claim victory in their statewide race.

LaRose said becoming the next Secretary of State brings a unique challenge.

Transition Teams Taking Shape for Incoming State Executives

By Nov 12, 2018
photo of Mike DeWine
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Governor-elect Mike DeWine and incoming Secretary of State Frank LaRose have announced their transition teams – the people who will help set policy, personnel and priorities for the next four years.

State Democratic Party Leader Criticizes Husted's Voter Purge Directive

By Nov 21, 2018
photo of David Pepper
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The leader of the Ohio Democratic Party is calling out Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted for issuing an order on so-called voter purging just weeks before he leaves office.