Countryside Conservancy to Open Fresh Food Market in Downtown Akron

    Countryside Conservancy will add to its farmers markets with a new year round fresh food store in the Northside Lofts.
Residents near downtown Akron will have a new place to shop for fresh foods.

The Countryside Conservancy says local farmers will sell their foods in a new public food market in Akron’s Northside District. It will be located in the former Northside Lofts parking garage.

Rachel Goforth with Countryside says local food and produce has not been readily available in the downtown area.

“We see this as a really wonderful way for countryside to bring our mission of connecting people – food and land – deeper into Akron. We have a farmers market at Highland Square, but we wanted to reach a bigger audience.”

Goforth says the new market will also bring the Produce Perks program, which provides matching dollars for fresh fruits and vegetables for lower income families.

The market is set to open Oct. 28.

