Cordray Picks up Support from Environmental Groups

By 24 minutes ago
  • photo of David Miller
    Conservation Ohio's David Miller announces his group's support for Rich Cordray in the race for governor.
    ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Environmental advocates are putting their support behind Democrat Rich Cordray in his campaign for governor. They say between him and his Republican opponent, Mike DeWine, Cordray is the one who will back environmental protections and support clean energy.

Ohio’s top environmental groups say Cordray has shown he can implement strong standards for clean air and clean water in the state.

Conservation Ohio’s David Miller says Cordray’s record on clean energy will be especially important, not just for the environment but for Ohio’s economy," Miller said. “There’s been debates in the Legislature about rescinding some of those clean energy standards and there are states that are surrounding us that are moving past us and if Ohio wants to stay viable in the future in a clean energy economy then we need to move forward now.”

Ohio’s standards increase renewable energy use. Gov. John Kasich vetoed a repeal of those standards two years ago, keeping them in place.

DeWine hasn’t addressed clean energy in his platform but points to his record of protecting Lake Erie while in the U.S. Senate.

Tags: 
Rich Cordray
Conservation Ohio
David Miller
Mike DeWine
Election 2018

Related Content

Election 2018: Taking Stock of the Statewide Contests

By & Sep 11, 2018
Voting booth at a polling place
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

The Labor Day weekend is traditionally considered the true start of campaign season. Now that we're past that, the campaigns are intensifying.  It's the time when voters are more likely to pay attention to the choices they will be making in November.

One person who keeps tabs on what’s going on year-round in the world of politics is longtime political watcher and political reporter for WVXU in Cincinnati Howard Wilkinson.