Cordray Highlights Time On 'Jeopardy' in Campaign Ads for Ohio Governor

As the candidates for governor gear up for the final push for votes this fall, the Democrat in the race continues to be criticized by many political pundits for being too dry and nerdy. Now, Rich Cordray himself is launching a social media campaign to capitalize on that image.

The new ads

Many people know Cordray was a five-time champion of the "Jeopardy" game show back in 1987. And for those who don’t, Cordray’s campaign is putting out ads on social media that pose trivia questions to someone walking down the street then he answers.

For example, when he asks, “What is the state rock song of Ohio?” He then answers, “It’s hang on Sloopy. Sloopy hang on!”

The web ads direct viewers to a website where they can watch Cordray’s performances on the popular game show.