Cordray Highlights Time On 'Jeopardy' in Campaign Ads for Ohio Governor

By 1 hour ago
  • photo of Rich Cordray
    Rich Cordray, the Democratic candidate for Ohio governor this fall, is playing up his experience on the game show "Jeopardy" in new ads on social media.
    RICHKNOWSOHIO.COM

As the candidates for governor gear up for the final push for votes this fall, the Democrat in the race continues to be criticized by many political pundits for being too dry and nerdy. Now, Rich Cordray himself is launching a social media campaign to capitalize on that image.

Many people know Cordray was a five-time champion of the "Jeopardy" game show back in 1987. And for those who don’t, Cordray’s campaign is putting out ads on social media that pose trivia questions to someone walking down the street then he answers. 

For example, when he asks, “What is the state rock song of Ohio?” He then answers, “It’s hang on Sloopy. Sloopy hang on!” 

The web ads direct viewers to a website where they can watch Cordray’s performances on the popular game show.

Tags: 
Richard Cordray
Election 2018
Ohio governors race
Jeopardy

Related Content

Ohio Governor Candidate Cordray Announces Workforce Development Plan That Focuses on Job Training

By Aug 14, 2018
photo of Richard Cordray
DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Richard Cordray unveiled a workforce development and job creation plan, saying that workers must come first if the state wants to thrive economically. His proposal also includes focusing on small businesses and investment in training.

Cordray said one of the biggest challenges the state faces is a widening skills gap where there aren’t enough trained workers to fill job vacancies. 

Ohio Governor Candidate DeWine Unveils Plans for Workforce Development and Investments

By Aug 13, 2018
photo of Mike DeWine
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Republican candidate for governor has rolled out a workforce development and economic investment plan that he described as cutting edge, focusing on public-private partnerships but also shutting down what he said are regulations that hurt businesses.

Mike DeWine said his “prosperity plan” has several components: