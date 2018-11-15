Controversial "Heartbeat Bill" Passes Ohio House

By Nov 15, 2018
  • photo of Christina Hagan
    The bill's sponsor Christina Hagan (R-Alliance) testified for the legislation with her baby twins.
    RICH BLUE / OHIO CHANNEL

The Ohio House has approved by a vote of 59 to 35 a controversial bill that bans abortion at the point which a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

Republican Christina Hagan of Alliance is a sponsor of what is called the “heartbeat bill.” She testified for it while wearing her twin infants in a sling across her chest.

“Motherhood isn’t easy but it’s necessary. It’s the reason every one of us are here today. It’s the reason every one of us have a living, beating heart," she said.

The bill bans abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape, incest or health of the woman. Two other states have passed similar bans, and even some abortion opponents, like Ohio Right to Life, have questioned the constitutionality of the measures.

The bill passed two years ago but Gov. John Kasich, who has signed 20 bills restricting abortion during his eight years in office, vetoed it. The bill did not pass this time by a veto-proof margin, but if new lawmakers bring it up again once they are seated in January, incoming Gov. Mike DeWine has said he supports the ban.

