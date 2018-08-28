Community Partnership for Arts and Culture Rebrands as Arts Cleveland

Community Partnership for Arts and Culture, a Cleveland-area arts research and advocacy group, changed its name to Arts Cleveland in a bid to better stand out.

The nonprofit is known for orchestrating the 30-cents-per-pack tobacco tax that funds much of the arts and culture scene in Cuyahoga County.

But as CEO Megan Von Voorhis said that tobacco tax revenue is declining, Arts Cleveland plans to refocus its efforts on finding new revenue source and finding ways to improve arts learning.

"Data is a real issue," she said. "Understanding who is participating in the arts and culture and how they’re participating, in what ways. And what are the challenges for them? (I think) is something that’s really important at this point."

She said the nonprofit will research ways to improve arts policy in the region and differentiate itself from other arts stakeholders, like Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

The rebranding to Arts Cleveland will take about four months to fully implement.