Columbiana Schools Introduce Pepper Spray 'Threat Extinguishers'

Columbiana's school district is gaining national attention for a unique school safety measure.

The district is now using devices called Threat Extinguishers, nonlethal pepper spray canisters. The canisters and push-button lanyards included with the system send out emergency alerts when activated.

Columbiana Superintendent Don Mook said the canisters will increase safety and communication in dangerous situations.

“We’re in a spot now with the way schools are being attacked across the nation that obviously we needed to do a little bit more. And our parents were demanding a little bit more,” he said.

Mook first heard about the canisters while attending an active shooter training. Threat Extinguishers is based in the Columbus area.

In addition to the canisters, the district added a school resource officer and a new visitor identification system.

