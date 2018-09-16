Cleveland Orchestra Suspends Trombonist Amid Sexual Misconduct Inquiry

By Adrian Ma 47 minutes ago
  • photo of Franz Welser-Most and the Cleveland Orchestra
    Principal trombonist Massimo La Rosa has been suspended by the orchestra. He also teaches at the Cleveland Institute of Music.
    ROGER MASTROIANNI / THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

For the second time in as many months, the world renowned Cleveland Orchestra has suspended one of its musicians amid an ongoing investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.

On Saturday, the Cleveland Orchestra suspended its principal trombone player, Massimo La Rosa.

Without giving specifics, an orchestra spokesman said the suspension was part of an ongoing investigation, one that stemmed from allegations involving another one of its musicians, violinist and Concertmaster William Preucil.

This isn’t the first time that La Rosa has been under scrutiny. In a 2013 article by Inside Higher Ed, a former trombone student of La Rosa’s alleges he groped her during a lesson at the University of Iowa in 2011.

Today, La Rosa is a teacher at the Cleveland Institute of Music. The CEO of the school says they can’t comment at this time. And an attempt to reach La Rosa for comment was unsuccessful.

Tags: 
Cleveland Orchestra
Massimo La Rosa

