Cincinnati Zoo's Fiona the Hippo Reaches a Milestone

The Cincinnati Zoo says the baby hippo that defied the odds has finally hit the 1,000-pound mark. Senior keeper Jenna Wingate says 1,000 pounds doesn't mean much for Fiona health-wise but it's an important psychological milestone.

From small to a half-ton

"It's great to be able to celebrate this little... what started as the smallest hippo ever, to now be at 1,000 pounds. That's huge."

Wingate says Fiona's favorite foods include Timothy hay, honeydews, and romaine lettuce. As she approaches her second birthday, she's just as sassy as ever.

Fiona hasn't lost personality

"Honestly, I haven't seen her personality change. She loves people, she loves cameras. She still comes and says hello to her caregivers every day. Every time she sees us, she comes right over. So she's definitely living the best life in the sense that she really loves being a hippo with her mom Bibi, and she's comfortable in that situation, but she's also really comfortable with people."

Fiona is expected to weigh around 3,000 pounds when fully grown.