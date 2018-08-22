Chinese Officials and Ohio Business Leaders Discuss the Future of Trade

Ohio business leaders met with Chinese officials Wednesday for a business and policy luncheon.

The meeting

The Greater Columbus Chinese Chamber of Commerce and JobsOhio organized the luncheon to discuss the business relationship between the U.S. and China.

Acting Consul General in New York from China, Yumin Zhao, said they're focused on collaboration in light of the escalating trade war with the U.S.

"We still think that only by cooperation we can overcome the difficulties. Not setting the barriers or lifting the tariffs make the flow of people, flow of goods slower. That’s not our goal," he said.

Ohio exports $4 billion in agricultural goods to China every year.

Hubei, China and Ohio have been sister provinces for almost 40 years.