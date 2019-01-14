Canton Dispensary Among Five Medical Marijuana Sites to Open Soon

Four more medical marijuana dispensaries have been awarded licenses from the state. These businesses are now close to opening their doors.

Five dispensaries have now been awarded certificates of operation.

The Ohio Pharmacy Board has awarded certificates of operation to planned medical marijuana dispensaries in Canton, Wickliffe, Sandusky and Wintersville. The Wintersville dispensary is the second in that eastern Ohio town to be awarded a certificate of operation.

All five could be up and running in days. State officials say the supply of medical marijuana will be limited at first but will expand as processing plants are licensed to produce oils, creams and other forms of the plant.

In Canton, the Repository reports that Greenleaf Apothecaries at 3840 Greentree Ave. SW expects to open this week. The company also plans an Akron location, which has been delayed by zoning concerns.