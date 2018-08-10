'Brunch With Bosses' to Connect Aspiring and Successful Entrepreneurs in Cleveland

Clevelanders who are interested in starting businesses have an opportunity to learn from successful entrepreneurs next month.

Your Local Girl Gang, an online directory of women-owned businesses in Northeast Ohio, is hosting “Brunch with Bosses” Aug. 20 at LimeLight CoWorking in Cleveland. It will feature a panel of female business owners and local vendors.

"Brunch with Bosses" founder Maria LeFebre hopes the event inspires men and women alike to grow their businesses and connect with others in the area.

“Our networking events don’t even feel like networking because you’re just walking up and introducing yourself," she said. "Everyone’s there for the same reason: to connect and figure out how they can partner and just support each other so they’re just really fun events.”

LeFebre said the event is open to anybody interested who's interested in entrepreneurship.