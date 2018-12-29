Bill Beagle Faces Backlash Over Abortion Vote

By 1 hour ago

Ohio Senator Bill Beagle
Credit OHIO LEGISLATURE
Backers of the six week abortion ban known as the “Heartbeat Bill” are upset after lawmakers’ attempt to override Gov. John Kasich’s veto failed. And some of them are retaliating against the Republican state senator who flipped his vote at the last minute.

Longtime “Heartbeat Bill” supporter Lori Viars is not happy with Sen. Bill Beagle. He voted for the bill earlier this month but didn’t vote to override the veto. Now Viars sees Beagle as a traitor and wants him fired from a new job with Ohio’s Treasurer-Elect Robert Sprague.

“This is not acceptable and his betrayal should not be rewarded. Bill Beagle lied,” Viars said.

Beagle’s Facebook page has been inundated with messages from angry constituents who are circulating a petition to get Beagle fired. Beagle has not responded to a request for an interview on the subject.

Tags: 
heartbeat bill
Lori Viars
Bill Beagle
John Kasich
Abortion

Related Content

Abortion Will Remain Major Issue in New General Assembly

By Jo Ingles Dec 24, 2018
DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Legislature recently passed two controversial abortion bills. Gov. John Kasich vetoed one that would have banned abortion at the point a fetal heartbeat is detected. Lawmakers could override the veto but it doesn’t look likely, at this point, that they’ll have enough votes to do that.

Kasich signed the other bill. It bans a procedure commonly used in abortions at 12 weeks gestation. But those were not the only abortion bills lawmakers considered this year.

Second Abortion Measure Headed to Gov. Kasich

By Dec 13, 2018
photo of abortion protesters at the Statehouse
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio House has passed another abortion measure. This one outlaws the use of dilation and extraction or D & E to end a pregnancy. D & Es are typically used after 12 weeks. The measure passed the Senate last summer, so it now heads to Governor John Kasich.

Democratic representative Tavia Galonski of Akron objects to the bill because it does not exempt victims of rape or incest. She opposes state lawmakers pushing to enact strict abortion laws.

Opponents Of Heartbeat Bill Rally At Statehouse

By Dec 4, 2018
Crowd
Jo Ingles / Statehouse News

Opponents of a bill that would ban abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, rallied outside the Ohio Statehouse while supporters of it gathered inside for a committee hearing. 

Opponents say the bill would deny legal abortion before many women know they are pregnant. Ohio State medical student Erica Reese talked about a woman she met named Anna, who had to decide whether to abort the fetus that was unlikely to survive or complete her pregnancy with people asking painful questions.