Audit in Charter School Data-Scrubbing Case Finds Issues with Ohio Education Department

By 2 hours ago
    Ohio Auditor Dave Yost has released the results of an audit of the Department of Education in relation to data-scrubbing accusations.
A review of the way Ohio’s education department handled a charter school data-scrubbing scandal was unable to determine if there was “malicious” intent involved. But the audit does say that the department was poorly run with a lack of control. 

Auditor Dave Yost looked into what happened three years ago, when Ohio Deartment of Education's charter school chief David Hansen intentionally left “F” grades off performance evaluations of online charter schools. This resulted in better evaluations and a more appealing outlook for the e-schools on a multi-million dollar grant application to the U.S. Department of Education.

There was concern that then-state superintendent Dick Ross or anyone in Gov. John Kasich’s staff might also have been involved.

Yost has long been a supporter of charter schools. In his newly and quietly released audit, Yost found that there were emails with omitted information, such as who sent them or who received them.

But Yost’s audit could not determine if the scrubbing was a result of malicious intent or lack of oversight.

