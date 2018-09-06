Artist Brings LeBron Likeness and Lessons to I Promise School Students

By 8 seconds ago
  • Artist Kris Rhymes with students from LeBron James' I Promise School. The LeBron James Family Foundation says Rhymes donated this work to the school.
    Artist Kris Rhymes with students from LeBron James' I Promise School. The LeBron James Family Foundation says Rhymes donated this work to the school.
    THE LEBRON JAMES FAMILY FOUNDATION

A new depiction of LeBron James hangs in the basketball star's I Promise School in Akron. According to LeBron James Family Foundation, Phoenix-based artist Kris Rhymes created the piece, called "Kings Music" and brought it to the school where he also shared  a lesson on art with the students. “I hope 'Kings Music' will serve as a source of inspiration to the students of the I Promise School,” Rhymes says.

To create "Kings Music" Rhymes cut pieces of famous Ohio artists' 12-inch vinyl album covers. He composed the pieces into an image of LeBron as part of his "Cover to Cover" collection. The artists whose albums make up the work include Dean Martin, John Legend, The O'Jays, Macy Gray, The Isley Brothers, Ohio Players, Kid Cudi, Bootsy Collins, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Nine Inch Nails, Art Tatum and Tracy Champan. 

Rhymes donated the piece to the I Promise School, which is a partnership between the LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron Public Schools. It opened this school year.  

Tags: 
I promise school
LeBron James Family Foundation
LeBron James

Related Content

LeBron James-backed I Promise School Welcomes Akron Students Starting Today

By Jul 30, 2018
photo of Brandi Davis
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Today is the first day of school for about 240 Akron students who are attending what’s being called an experimental school. And it’s being backed by one of the most famous people in the world.

Hundreds Gather for First Day of Classes at I Promise School in Akron

By Jul 30, 2018
Classes started July 30 at the I Promise School in Akron.
Mark Arehart / WKSU

Former Cavs star and Akron native LeBron James is used to standing ovations for his work on the basketball court, but hundreds gathered in Akron to applaud him for his work off the court in opening the I Promise School.

LeBron May Be Leaving Ohio, but His Impact on Education and Philanthropy Will Continue

By Ashton Marra Jul 9, 2018
photo of LeBron James with Akron students
AKRON PUBLIC SCHOOLS/YOUTUBE

Philanthropic groups in Cleveland say LeBron James’ departure from the Cavs may have an impact on the success of the team, but his commitment to giving back to the community has rubbed off on his former organization. That includes support for local education initiatives.

LeBron James announced last week that he’ll take his NBA career out west, joining the L.A. Lakers in the 2018-2019 season, but in Northeast Ohio, James’ philanthropic endeavors will continue.