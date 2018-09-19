Anti-Discrimination Proposal Nears a Vote in Cuyahoga County

  • Sexual orientation and gender identity would be added to Cuyahoga County's current anti-discrimination laws under a proposal being considered by the county council.
Cuyahoga County council members will soon decide whether to approve legislation that adds legal protections for LGBTQ residents.

The legislation would add sexual orientation and gender identity to the county’s current anti-discrimination laws. If approved, it would be illegal to deny opportunities like housing and employment to Cuyahoga County residents in the LGBTQ community.

Communications Director Mary Louise Madigan says council members as well as County Executive Armond Budish introduced the legislation in June to promote inclusion and diversity in the county.

"It’s to support equal rights for everybody, and until there’s legislation that supports it, we feel as though there is something missing," she said.

The ordinance would also establish a three-person human rights commission to hear and investigate discrimination complaints. Members of the commission would be appointed by an executive director. Madigan says that will likely be the county's inclusion officer Luis Cartagena.

Madigan expects council to vote on the proposal at its September 25 meeting. The legislation needs six votes to pass, and five council members have already co-sponsored it.

Related Content

Cuyahoga County Introduces Anti-Discrimination Legislation

By Elizabeth Miller Jun 13, 2018
photo of Armond Budish
MATT RICHMOND / WCPN

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish has introduced legislation to broaden the county’s anti-discrimination code to prohibit discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation. The legislation has been on the county executive’s agenda for years.

The Ohio House passed similar legislation when Budish was speaker in 2009. But the measure didn’t make it past the Senate.

Ohio Lawmaker Introduces Anti-Discrimination Bill for Housing and Employment

By Mar 24, 2017
photo of Nickie Antonio
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A bill that would ban discrimination in housing or employment based on sexual gender or identity has been introduced in the legislature. 

Democratic Rep. Nickie Antonio says this legislation is not new.

“A version of this bill has been introduced in the general assembly in the state of Ohio, since 2009.”