Another Project on Cuyahoga Falls Reopened Front Street Gets Historic Tax Credit

By 1 hour ago
  • photo of Levinson's Uniforms sign
    The Levinson building was built in the 1930s, and home to various clothing stores until last year, when Levinson's Uniforms moved to a new location.
    LEVINSONS UNIFORMS

The State of Ohio’s latest round of historic tax credits includes a well-known building in Cuyahoga Falls.

Developers are getting a credit of more than $156,000 to transform the Levinson Building on Front Street -- built in the 1930s -- into a mix of retail and residential space. It’s the sixth project on Front Street that’s gotten a credit in the past two years. The street was a pedestrian mall from 1978 until this past February.

Kelli Crawford-Smith with the city of Cuyahoga Falls says the change has brought more businesses to Front Street, and developers are having no problem attracting tenants.

“And that stems directly from bringing access and visibility to these buildings that [was] not there with the old pedestrian mall.”

Construction is slated to begin on the Levinson project in the spring. Among the 25 other projects receiving tax credits in this round are the art deco Ohio Bell Building in downtown Cleveland, and the Packard Apartments in Warren, built and named for the brothers who founded the Packard automobile company.

Tags: 
Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls Downtown Transformation Project

Related Content

Cuyahoga Falls City Council Votes Tonight On $10 Million Downtown Makeover

By Mar 27, 2017
photo of Cuyahoga Falls yarn bomb
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Cuyahoga Falls City Council will vote tonight on whether to proceed with the $10 million makeover of the city’s mostly empty pedestrian mall.

The plan to redevelop Front Street has been percolating for three years; Mayor Don Walters usually jokes that the street was closed to automobiles in 1978, and they began regretting the decision in 1979.

Will Shoppers Follow Cars Back to Front Street in Cuyahoga Falls?

By Sep 6, 2016
photo of Cuyahoga Falls yarn bomb
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Every week, half-a-million drivers see the Cuyahoga Falls pedestrian mall from Route 8. The area was once a thriving downtown, but these days it draws crowds only occasionally during summer festivals. WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia looks at the plan to bring cars and – the city hopes – shoppers back to Front Street.

Ohio Awards a Tax Credit to One Piece of Cuyahoga Falls' Front Street Revitalization

By Jun 29, 2016
photo of Falls Theater
FACEBOOK

Ohio has awarded close to $28 million in tax credits to help rehabilitate historic buildings in the state, including one in Cuyahoga Falls.

Cuyahoga Falls Selling Commemorative Bricks for Downtown Project

By Jul 12, 2017
photo of spray fountain and bricks
CUYAHOGA FALLS

Cuyahoga Falls wants residents and businesses to buy commemorative bricks as part of its downtown transformation project.

The bricks will be part of a walkway near the city’s new spray fountain., and proceeds will go towards the purchase of a piece of public art, which will be part of the Front Street development.

Kelli Crawford-Smith is the community development block grant administrator for the city.