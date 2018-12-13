Another Project on Cuyahoga Falls Reopened Front Street Gets Historic Tax Credit

The State of Ohio’s latest round of historic tax credits includes a well-known building in Cuyahoga Falls.

Levinson Building gets tax credit

Developers are getting a credit of more than $156,000 to transform the Levinson Building on Front Street -- built in the 1930s -- into a mix of retail and residential space. It’s the sixth project on Front Street that’s gotten a credit in the past two years. The street was a pedestrian mall from 1978 until this past February.

Kelli Crawford-Smith with the city of Cuyahoga Falls says the change has brought more businesses to Front Street, and developers are having no problem attracting tenants.

“And that stems directly from bringing access and visibility to these buildings that [was] not there with the old pedestrian mall.”

Construction is slated to begin on the Levinson project in the spring. Among the 25 other projects receiving tax credits in this round are the art deco Ohio Bell Building in downtown Cleveland, and the Packard Apartments in Warren, built and named for the brothers who founded the Packard automobile company.