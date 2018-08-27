Amazon Might Be Eyeing Rolling Acres Land for New Center

    The former Rolling Acres Mall property in Akron could be the future site of an Amazon operation, according to findings from public records and past Amazon projects Crain's Cleveland Business' Stan Bullard analyzed.
Amazon appears to be looking at the former Rolling Acres Mall site for its newest Northeast Ohio distribution center.

Stan Bullard with Crain’s Cleveland Business analyzed public records and past Amazon projects.

He said the developer of the site, Akron Romig Road LLC, was formed on behalf of another company known as CF Hippolyta LLC.

“In this case, 'Hippolyta' refers to the queen of the Amazons from classical (Greek) mythology. And it’s just like a laugh, and I can see some lawyer somewhere just chuckling the first time they did that,” he said.

Bullard said Amazon used the Hippolyta name in the past when creating fulfillment and distribution centers around the country.

He said Amazon and the city of Akron did not comment on the findings.

