Akron's Fire Department Installs a New Alert System for All Stations

By 33 seconds ago
  • photo of equipment at an Akron fire station
    Akron fire station number 7
    TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Akron’s new computer-controlled alarm system for its fire stations is designed to reduce response times and save lives.  But it may also have a life-saving side-benefit for firefighters, because of the way it uses measured tones to alert them. 

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan (l} with Fire Chief Clarence Tucker
Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Heart attacks and stress-related health crises kill more firefighters than all other hazards of the job combined.  Deputy Akron Fire Chief Charles Twigg says the shock of sudden alerts from deafening horns or bells is a contributor to that problem, and that research shows it’s a cumulative contributor over time.

The new alarm system has an engineered tone that’s less jarring, less harmful to hearing, and includes a build up to full volume.  “Over a career’s worth of alarms that it will cut down on the number of times that the heart accelerates rapidly when the adrenaline dumps in.  And it’ll be more beneficial for the long-term health and hopefully cut down on the incidents of heart attacks and such.”

Money for the new system is coming from the income tax increase passed by voters in 2017 designated for the city's safety forces..

Tags: 
Akron Fire Department
New Akron fire alert system
Akron fire department safety
fire department equipment
Fire department response time

Related Content

Akron Integrates an App to Recruit Help With Cardiac Emergencies

By May 31, 2018
photo of PulsePoint app
PULSEPOINT

The City of Akron is integrating an app that allows citizens to learn about nearby cardiac emergencies – and how to help.

The free PulsePoint app is tied into Akron’s emergency dispatch, and will send out a notification to users within a quarter mile of cardiac episodes in public places. The city is partnering with Cleveland Clinic Akron General to introduce the app. District Fire Chief Joseph Natko says it also provides a tutorial on what’s called “hands-only CPR.”

Akron's Quick Response Team Offers Nalaxone Kits During Outreach

By Ryan Landolph Oct 25, 2017
Narcan kit
Amanda Rabinowitz / WKSU

Akron’s Quick Response Team has become the first in Summit County to offer residents naloxone kits and training on how to use them to counter the effects of an opioid overdose.

Joseph Natko, the district chief of the Akron Fire Department, says the effort is part of a follow-up strategy with people who recently overdosed.