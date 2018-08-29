Akron's 'Boring' Machine, Rosie, Breaks Through the Final Piece of the Billion-Dollar Sewer Tunnel

By 1 hour ago
  • photo of Cuyahoga shale from Rosie in Akron
    The $184 million underground drilling machine broke through the end of Akron's sewer tunnel, which about 400 spectators viewed on a large screen at Lock 3. Pieces of the Cuyahoga shale that Rosie drilled through were available to the public.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

A major piece of Akron’s billion-dollar sewer project came to an end today, as Rosie the underground drilling machine completed its year-long journey for the project which will keep sewage out of the city’s waterways.

About 400 people converged on Lock 3 to watch a live feed of Rosie, the underground drilling machine, break through the final piece of the Canal Interceptor Tunnel. The party atmosphere included music, food and even souvenirs like Rosie pogs and T-shirts.

Pam Gerus works in downtown Akron and has been following the project since it began. She says the marketing push from the city helped get people excited about Rosie on several levels.

“Well, I guess it’s the industrial part. Plus also the part we’re all paying for it anyway, so we might as well come down and celebrate. Part of it might be the environmental impact; that’s why we’re showing up to support it.”

Thirsty Dog Brewing Company created a limited-edition brew commemorating Rosie, which is being reintroduced this week.

Tags: 
Rosie the Riveter
Akron sewer project
U.S. EPA Akron Sewer
Ohio Canal Interceptor Tunnel

Related Content

Akron Welcomes Rosie the Underground Riveter

By Aug 14, 2017
photo of Rosie
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan christened Rosie today

“I christen thee Rosie, in honor of the brave residents like Rosie May Jacob who went to war on the homefront here in Akron during World War II.”

The passenger-jet-sized machine will soon be boring a mile-long tunnel under the city.

Thirsty Dog Special Beer to Christen Akron's Boring Machine "Rosie"

By Aug 11, 2017
photo of Rosie Digs Akron beer label
THIRSTY DOG

A local brewing company has created a commemorative beer to christen the tunnel boring machine being used on Akron's billion dollar sewer project.

The Thirsty Dog beer is called “Rosie Digs Akron", named after the machine.

Co-owner John Najeway says his company was chosen due to its prominence in the city.

Akron's Massive Machine Is Nearly Ready to Bore Under Downtown

By May 26, 2017
Tunnel Boring Machine Known As Rosie
Tim Rudell / WKSU

Akron’s billion-dollar sewer project includes cutting a 30-foot high, mile-long tunnel under downtown. A special boring machine is being put together for that. It’s called Rosie -- for Rosie the Riveter -- and Rosie is really big. 

Imagine a 747, its wings folded back, pushing along 160 feet below ground. Rosie is bigger-around, longer, and --  at 1,100 tons -- a good bit heavier.