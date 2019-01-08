Akron Marathon Chooses New Start Location

Runners in the Akron Marathon will start from a different location this fall. Organizers say the move makes the course a better fit with the city’s topography.

Marathon race director talks about the starting line change

Historic Stan Hywet is the new kickoff location for the race that's been run annually since 2003.

In an announcement on the Marathon’s Facebook page, race director Brian Polen says the Akron course is hilly but moving the start to a high area will make it a net-downhill race--and a fast race.

“All of our runners are going to get bussed out to west Akron, the highest point of our course. And every runner, whether you’re half-marathon, full marathon or team relay, you’re going to get to experience about 300 feet net drop from start line to finish line.”

Polen says moving the start to Stan Hywet from High Street near University downtown also gives runners what he calls a broader Akron experience.

Registration for this year's marathon, set for Sept. 28th, opens January 9th.