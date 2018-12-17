Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank Benefitting From Trump Trade War, But Still Needs Community Support

    Akron food bank CEO Dan Flowers says the extra food is both good news and a strain, since they need extra resources to store and transport the food.
The Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank is on-track to get about four million extra pounds of food next year – a result of President Trump’s trade war with China. The government has been buying surplus food from farmers hurt by retaliatory tariffs, and then distributing it through food banks.

Dan Flowers, CEO of the Akron-Canton food bank, says the food they’re getting is of the highest quality. And he says he’s got his fingers-crossed that news of the extra food does not deter people from donating to the food bank.

“It depends on the headline [and] what they’re reading into it. Certainly a windfall of food at the food bank is a good thing. So hopefully they’ll see it as an opportunity to do more to make a bigger difference and be more involved in the work that we’re doing.”

Flowers adds that along with the extra food, they still need more community support to help store and distribute it.

