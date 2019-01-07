Akron-Canton Airport's New CEO Looking Ahead to Gate Expansions, New Capital Improvement Plan

By 1 hour ago
  • photo of Ren Camacho
    Akron-Canton Airport CEO Ren Camacho plans to spend this year gathering data to find out how the airport can better serve leisure and business travelers.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Akron-Canton Airport’s new CEO – Ren Camacho – is officially on his own.  He spent the last three months working with longtime CEO Rick McQueen, who retired at the end of the year.

Camacho says his goal for the second-largest airport in Northeast Ohio is to find out how it can better serve business and leisure travelers in the shadow of his previous employer, Cleveland Hopkins airport.

New destinations
The new head of Akron-Canton says legislators and business leaders have expressed interest in adding destinations in Texas, as well as Minneapolis and Boston. Leisure travelers have asked for more service to Florida and Las Vegas. This year, the airport plans to conduct a survey of companies to learn more about which markets they may want to consider adding at Akron-Canton.

Camacho is also looking ahead to 2021 and the completion of the final piece of the airport’s 10-year plan: a $34 million gate modernization project. Camacho says the expanded area and added amenities will allow them to serve more travelers. And he says they’re already planning to announce more changes, early this spring.

“We will be establishing a five-year capital improvement plan, basically. It’s seamless with what the master plan entails, it’s very in tune with that.”

Looking to the future
Camacho adds it will also be a flexible plan that can accommodate changes in traffic as things like the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village project come to fruition, or Akron adds residents as the city is expecting. And there is also a marketing push planned for this year.

“What fares Hopkins or Pittsburgh or Columbus are charging, and to say, ‘hey we offer competitive fares. We may charge $30 or $40 more, but because of that customer service factor – because of the convenience of getting from the car to the gate -- we believe we’re a better alternative.’ Not only serving the Akron-Canton community, but Northeast Ohio in general.”

Tags: 
CAK
Akron-Canton Airport
Ren Camacho

Related Content

Akron-Canton Airport Is Moving Out of the Shadow of the Hub

By May 17, 2016
photo of CAK gates
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Akron-Canton Airport has seen increasing air traffic since the mid-1990s.  But in the past two years, it’s faced new challenges with one airline cutting service, and others shifting some flights to Cleveland Hopkins Airport to fill the void left when United Airlines closed its hub.  In the third part in our series, Grounded, WKSU's Kabir Bhatia takes a look at how Akron-Canton actually has plans to expand and thrive over the next 20 years.

Akron Canton Airport Hopes for Talks With Uber, Lyft After Announcing $400 Permit Requirement

By May 13, 2018
photo of CAK
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Drivers for Uber and Lyft are going to have to buy a $400 license to wait for fares at Akron-Canton Airport.

The new permits, which go into effect in a week, are the same price as the ones purchased by cab and limo companies who want to wait for fares on airport property. Airport spokeswoman Lisa Dalpiaz says she hopes rideshare companies will decide to cover some of the costs once they start to get feedback from their drivers.

Morning Headlines: Akron-Canton Airport Begins $34M Expansion; MetroHealth Joins Opioid Lawsuit

By & Aug 29, 2018
photo of CAK departure drop-off
Akron-Canton Airport

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, August 29:

Akron-Canton Airport CEO Retires After 36 Years

By Dec 31, 2018
photo of Ren Camacho and Rick McQueen
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

After a decade at the helm of Akron-Canton Airport, its outgoing CEO has seen his share of ups and downs. But Rick McQueen is leaving the regional airport well-positioned for the future.

McQueen started at the airport in 1982, when it averaged 150,000 passengers per year. Traffic peaked in 2012 at 1.8 million. But due to airline consolidation and competition from Cleveland, it now averages around one million passengers per year.

McQueen says that’s just part of the business.