Akron-Canton Airport CEO Retires After 36 Years

By 1 hour ago
  • photo of Ren Camacho and Rick McQueen
    Ren Camacho (left) is taking over as CEO when Rick McQueen (right) leaves this month.
    TIM RUDELL / WKSU

After a decade at the helm of Akron-Canton Airport, its outgoing CEO has seen his share of ups and downs. But Rick McQueen is leaving the regional airport well-positioned for the future.

McQueen started at the airport in 1982, when it averaged 150,000 passengers per year. Traffic peaked in 2012 at 1.8 million. But due to airline consolidation and competition from Cleveland, it now averages around one million passengers per year.

McQueen says that’s just part of the business.

“You can’t get too high with your wins, and you can’t get too low if you lose a bit here. Work toward what your vision is, and hopefully you’ll be able to make that come into fruition and it’ll help lead you forward.”

During McQueen’s 10 years as CEO, the airport expanded its ticketing areas, baggage areas, and parking lots. He also extended the airport’s two runways, adding three national destinations.

Former Cleveland Hopkins executive Ren Camacho takes over starting January first.

Although McQueen will continue to serve on some state boards for a few more months, he’s excited to use his free time to paint his house and spend more time with his granddaughter.

Tags: 
Rick McQueen
Ren Camacho
Cleveland Hopkins
Akron-Canton Airport
aviation

Related Content

Akron-Canton Airport is Changing Leadership, but Not Its Plans for the Future

By Aug 8, 2018
Akron Canton Airport interior
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

This week the Akron-Canton Airport introduced a new CEO and announced the groundbreaking for a $32 million expansion. The construction for the project is to begin Aug. 28.  

Renato “Ren” Camacho will take over for retiring Akron-Canton CEO Richard McQueen in October.

He said the construction for the airport's expansion is a concourse upgrade and another step in an ongoing master plan to make the Akron-Canton Airport stronger in key operating areas. 

Akron-Canton Airport Is Moving Out of the Shadow of the Hub

By May 17, 2016
photo of CAK gates
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Akron-Canton Airport has seen increasing air traffic since the mid-1990s.  But in the past two years, it’s faced new challenges with one airline cutting service, and others shifting some flights to Cleveland Hopkins Airport to fill the void left when United Airlines closed its hub.  In the third part in our series, Grounded, WKSU's Kabir Bhatia takes a look at how Akron-Canton actually has plans to expand and thrive over the next 20 years.

Akron-Canton Airport Nears Completion of 10-Year Plan

By Jun 2, 2016
Ticket Wing Facade, Canto-Akron Airport
Tim Rudell / WKSU

Akron-Canton Airport has opened one of the final components of its 10-year master plan,  and it’s a big upgrade for travelers.

It’s an expanded ticketing area to go with a revamping of the ground-transportation infrastructure.

Akron-Canton Airport Unveils a $240 Million Master Plan

By Feb 25, 2016
photo of CAK
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The Akron-Canton Airport has unveiled a 20-year, $240 million master plan. Improvements will include an expanded ticketing area and parking, plus a redesign of the main driveway to better accommodate passenger and commercial traffic.

Airport CEO Richard McQueen says the most visible interior change will be five new gates, replacing ones that opened in 1962.