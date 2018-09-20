Akron is Becoming a Go-To Place for eBay

eBay is back in Akron. In January the international web marketplace chose the Rubber City to roll out its “Retail Revival” internet-storefront training program. Thursday the company returned to introduce a new service called eBay@Home.

One of the 40 new Akron area eBay@Home employees talks about her new job

eBay@Home is a telephone support operation for internet customers that’s staffed by trained eBay employees--not contract workers with third party companies.

The first place in North America where eBay@Home is hiring local work-from-home employees is Akron. Chaundra Trotter of Barberton is one of the forty who’ve been hired. “I was just searching around the internet, looking on Indeed, and happened to run past eBay. And I’m like, ‘let me try it.'" And they hired me. So, I did work-at-home jobs before. But this opportunity to be involved like this is just awesome (laughs). It’s a wonderful opportunity. "

Other eBay@Home workers will be hired in select communities around the country. The company says there were 1,300 applicants for the 40 jobs in Akron.