Akron is Becoming a Go-To Place for eBay

By 1 hour ago
  • Paul Gazeley, Dan Horrigan, Chris Librie
    eBay executives Paul Gazeley (l) and Chris Librie (r) flank Arkon Mayor Dan Horrigan at eBay@Home announcement.
    TIM RUDELL / WKSU

eBay is back in Akron.  In January the international web marketplace chose the Rubber City to roll out its “Retail Revival” internet-storefront training program.  Thursday the company returned to introduce a new service called eBay@Home.

eBay@Home is a telephone support operation for internet customers that’s staffed by trained eBay employees--not contract workers with third party companies. 

The first place in North America where eBay@Home is hiring local work-from-home employees is Akron.  Chaundra Trotter of Barberton is one of the forty who’ve been hired.  “I was just searching around the internet, looking on Indeed, and happened to run past eBay.  And I’m like, ‘let me try it.'"  And they hired me.  So, I did work-at-home jobs before.  But this opportunity to be involved like this is just awesome (laughs).  It’s a wonderful opportunity. "

Other eBay@Home workers will be hired in select communities around the country. The company says there were 1,300 applicants for the 40 jobs in Akron. 

Tags: 
Akron Innovation
eBay
work at home
Business accelerator
Akron Retail Revival

Related Content

EBay Says Its Akron Retail Revival Shows Local and On-line Retail Can Work Together

By Mar 1, 2018
Retail Revival crowd
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU public radio

More than a hundred small businesses from Akron and Warren met with top officials of eBay today – the next step in the launch of the company’s first Retail Revival in the United States. 

EBay Finds Akron's Jugglers, Beekeepers and Artists

By Mar 13, 2018
photo of Marni Levine
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

A juggler, an urban beekeeper and a man who sees modern decor in a tattered Goodyear sign. These are three of the more than 100 small businesses in Akron and Warren who are getting intensive training from eBay over the next two months. They’re part of eBay’s first Retail Revival.

WKSU’s M.L. Schultze visited with some of the uber-local businesses hoping to market themselves on a global scale.